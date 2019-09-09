Augusta and Airbnb discuss taxing short term home rentals

Augusta, GA (WJBF) Voluntary collection of taxes on short term rentals is in the works, confirmed by Augusta Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

The president of the CVB told NewsChannel 6, they are currently working with AirBNB to roll out an agreement that would work tax implementation into it’s rental contracts. The nationwide rental platform has similar agreements with governments across the country that see a high number of rentals through tourism.

Currently, Georgia law does not allow for state taxes to be collected on rentals of less than 14 days, but that law does not include collection by local governments. The agreement, if approved in Augusta, would include Masters Rentals and would allow the city to collect money similar to a lodging tax collected from hotels.