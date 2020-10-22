Augusta ambulance decision could be costly

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta city leaders say this week’s ambulance decision will be costly

Commissioners suspended sending Fire Department ambulances on calls.

Under its contract with Gold Cross the city agreed to staff three ambulances to be dispatched.

The city is also paying Gold Cross a 600 thousand dollar a year subsidy.

“We’re going to have to pay someone some more money because with the loss of those three ambulances they have to be replaced and there’s a cost in replacing it so we can look for anywhere at least one hundred thousand dollar per ambulance to replace it with Gold Cross,” says Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Commissioners voted to wait thirty days before suspending service to allow time to study the potential impacts.