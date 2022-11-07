GEORGIA (WJBF) – The U.S. Attorney Southern District of Georgia’s office has named several Augusta and Aiken, South Carolina residents as defendants who will be facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms.

According to U.S. Attorney David H. Estes, these indicted cases are a part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation, which is in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI, to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns.

Defendants named in federal indictments from the November 2022 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include:

Shannan Barnwell , 24, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Interference with Interstate Commerce by Robbery; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence. Barnwell is charged in connection with the Sept. 27 armed robbery of a vendor restocking a South State Bank automatic teller machine.

Nine additional defendants were indicted under seal in October, with those indictments recently unsealed following initial court appearances:

Robert Richard Hatten , 47, of Oak Park, Ga., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number;

According to authorities, nearly 800 defendants have been federally charged in the Southern District of Georgia for illegal firearms offenses in the past four years.