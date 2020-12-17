Augusta advance voters address run-off issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The way things are done in Georgia when you have run-offs, happen during the holiday season and when the weather can be absolutely awful, Georgia’s election system is under assault for being allegedly fraudulent. Yet here in Augusta the voters are coming out.

They have other options, but they are braving the pandemic and the weather to advance vote in person. “It’s important for me to go in and do it in person I like doing it in person I was never into the mail in ballot I like going in person and cast my vote,” said Barry Pruitt.

Georgia elections leaders are under fire for the last vote in November accusations of fraud, fake ballots, improper signatures on all of those mail in ballots, but mailing it in would be more comfortable than going out on a day like today.

“You could be sitting in your kitchen filling out a mail in ballot and not cold,”

“I don’t agree with those I think they should get out here in and vote,” said Doris McNeely

With the accusation of fraud many don’t trust voting so do they think some now will stay away from the polls.

I’m afraid of that because you know I’ve seen on Facebook and different places people are so concerned about it so I hope people will be out and vote we have to get out in vote it’s too critical this time,” said Clara Weser.

“I’ve heard a lot of them saying it especially in the workplaces,” said McNeely.

“What do you think of that?”

“I think they need t come out here and give it a chance,” she said.

Thousands already taking a chance to advance vote in person instead of staying away.

“It’s all good, it’s all good come out and vote let’s keep this democracy going,” said Gail Britton.

Advance voting will go on until December 31st voting my mail can be done up to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, or on Election Day you can go to the polls.

In Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.