AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayor Garnett Johnson’s list of candidates to be Augusta’s permanent city administrator caught commissioners by surprise.

“I don’t know. It’s personnel. Let me go in here and see what’s going on,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

An hour before the commission meeting, Mayor Johnson released the names of his three candidates for permanent City Administrator. The list includes Augusta I.T. Director Tameka Allen, but not interim Administrator Takiyah Douse.

“It’s the mayor’s three picks, so we have nothing to do with it. It’s the three picks he will bring to us, but I can assure you some way, somehow the interim administrator will be on that list,” said Commissioner Tony Lewis.

City leaders went into a closed legal session to discuss the administrator search when loud, angry voices could be heard. City leaders say it was over the way the mayor released the candidates’ names.

“I won’t speak on any candidate right now. I just want to make sure folks understand we did not have knowledge of these names prior to the media. That could put us in a legal position,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

The mayor defended his actions and his candidates.

“It’s within my right; making sure we remain transparent to the voters of Richmond County. I think it’s time now that we move forward. Three highly qualified candidates, we’ll we’ll see what we get from the vote from the commission,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

As for what was behind the loud voices in the legal session, the mayor did not elaborate. NewsChannel 6 asked about the yelling and what the disturbance was about.

“I can’t disclose that,” said Mayor Johnson.

Commissioners took no action on the mayor’s permanent administrator recommendations, but its clear some city leaders are not happy with the names and how they were released.