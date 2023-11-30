AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The search for a permanent Augusta city administrator is picking up speed.

On a zoom call with the firm conducting the search, city leaders learned that the list of candidates has been narrowed down to 7. Those on that list will now undergo a job skill assessment to see their reactions to real life situations.

“In a few weeks, we’ll get results back from a skills assessment. They’ll put them through a real-life situations and things that we actually didn’t do the last time we were going through this search. We’re so excited to get that back as an independent auditor will come in and discuss that with each candidate,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Frantom says commissioners will get the results of those skills assessments on Dec. 15.