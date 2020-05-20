Augusta administrator search heats up

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Commissioners are battling over the amount of experience candidates for the city administrator job should have.

A c ommission sub-committee recommended the next administrator have at least 3-to-5 years on the job as a city manager or administrator.

but some commissioners are calling for just 1-to-5 year’s experience.



“I’ve been part of of a lot of interviews during my tenure and never once has anyone of those other top positions required less than three years experience so for us to dumb this down to one to five years or whatever I think it’s completely ridiculous,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Interim Administrator Jarvis Sims took over for Janice Jackson in April of last year so he only has one year’s experience

But city leaders saying he could still apply for the position.