AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight was one of three commissioners to walk out on the legal session discussion about selecting a new City Administrator; not over how the mayor released the names of his finalists, but rather the loud angry confrontations that followed.

“I left the meeting. It was childlike behavior. It was uncalled for. And as and you know, as a commissioner representing District Three and representing Augusta Richmond County citizens, that’s not the way we should act,” said Commissioner McKnight.

It was the mayor’s releasing the names that angered members but the meeting turned raucous so should some now be apologizing?

“There have been discussions among all of us whether or not it’s an apology or not. I’m not sure but there have been discussions,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Brandon Garrett.

There’s also been discussions on the mayor’s three finalists, which don’t include interim administrator Takiyah Douse. And now one of the three candidates, Robert Sivick, has dropped out. So now should the process start over?

“I don’t think we need to start over. If we do, it might be May, June, or July. We’ve got good candidates. Do we go back and pay this firm more money? No,” said McKnight.

Wednesday, Mayor Garnett Johnson says the process will go forward with the remaining two finalists with no plans to add a new third. But will naming a permanent administrator still be possible?

“Based on what the colleagues want to do at this point,” said Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Will they be able to pick an administrator?

“They’re going to try to,” said Guilfoyle.

Will they be able to?

“I don’t have a clue, George,” said Guilfoyle.

It’s been almost two years with an interim administrator, so a quick decision should not be expected.