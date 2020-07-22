Augusta adds Junteenth to city holiday list

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta workers are in line for another day off.

Commissioners approving making Juneteeth, a new paid city holiday.

Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery in the United States.

The commission voting to wait on observing the day off until 2022.

“We will have a Juneteeth celebration in 2021 and this will give us the opportunity to come up with the necessary funds to fund that holiday in 2022,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy who proposed the holiday.

Augusta workers are in line for another day off.

Commissioners approving making Juneteeth, a new paid city holiday.

Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery in the United States.

The commission voting to wait on observing the day off until 2022.

“We will have a Juneteeth celebration in 2021 and this will give us the opportunity to come up with the necessary funds to fund that holiday in 2022,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy who proposed the holiday.

According to the Finance Department the cost of providing a day off is little more than 200 thousand dollars to cover the holiday pay for those who must work.

According to the Finance Department the cost of providing a day off is little more than 200 thousand dollars to cover the holiday pay for those who must work.