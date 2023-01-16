AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, the Mayor’s Office and local nonprofits came together to serve the community.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson, along with many volunteers, rolled up their sleeves today to help serve food to Augusta’s homeless.

Together with Golden Harvest Food Bank and Project Refresh, Mayor Johnson and volunteers offered services and resources to the homeless.

“It’s so important to a lot of these folks who obviously don’t have the opportunity to enjoy some of the luxuries that we enjoy,” said Johnson.

Volunteers from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated; Augusta National; UGA’s Alumni Association; the mayor’s office and others handed out hot meals. Warm showers and toiletries were also offered.

“We are open every day,” said Ladonna Doleman, Masters Table Supervisor. “We see people all over.”

Volunteer Calvin Hosia Cotledge has been volunteering with Golden Harvest for a decade.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Cotledge. “You know, at the end of the day, you look at yourself and you say, you know, ‘what’s some things that I did today that made a difference in my life?’ or did I help somebody that day or whatever. Or did somebody help me? So, at the same token, you get a chance to meet people and hear their stories.”

Mayor Johnson believes work like this serves those most in need.

“If you ride around Augusta, it’s very obvious that we have a growing and a burgeoning homelessness community,” said Johnson. “It’s unfortunate that you have people that are sleeping in the woods, they’re camping out on sides of the road…and I think today is most fitting to at least address that issue or bring it to the limelight to see how we can help. And it’s so fitting on a day like today when we’re honoring a man who selflessly offered himself up for civil rights and for equality and for some of the simplest things that we consider as American privileges.”

More than 200 people were fed today. Golden Harvest continues their efforts throughout the year. For more information on how you can get involved, click here.