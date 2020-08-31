August man arrested after firing shots near Olive Rd.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies were dispatched to Olive Rd. early Monday around 5:52 a.m. in reference to shots fired.
34-year-old Christopher Nelson was arrested after firing his gun in the Olive Road area. He claimed he was shooting because he believed someone was under his car. No one was injured.
Nelson has been charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of cocaine.
