AU to hold town hall to address coronavirus questions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University will hold two town hall meetings to discuss concerns about the global coronavirus outbreak.

Both town hall sessions will be live streamed and recorded to share on the Jagwire website.

The town hall meetings will be held Tuesday, March 10 in the Health Sciences Building Room 1222 at the Health Sciences Campus and at 12:00 P.M. March 13, in University Hall Room 170 at the Summerville Campus.

