AU to discontinue employee child care

Augusta University has elected to close its child care facility after 30 years of operation.

In a release sent to WJBF this morning, AU states the facility will close on August 16th. Dr. Karla Leeper, the EVP of Operations says the center will close because it has operated at a loss for the last four years. Dr. Leeper says, “At this time, the most responsible use of Augusta University resources is to end this auxiliary service and redirect funds to our core mission of higher education.”

The center will continue to provide safe, quality care for children currently enrolled until the August 16th closing date. University leaders will work with the child care team and families over the next two months to facilitate a smooth transition.