AU tackles the ins and outs of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Coronavirus can impact places with large populations, such as hospitals and schools. So, health officials at Augusta University gave a break down of the disease and how everyone should respond during this nation-wide outbreak. Not only did staff and students learn that the way to fight coronavius is the same way we fight a common cold or the flu, they also learned how bad the virus really is in terms of who is getting it and who is dying from it.

Augusta University President Brooks Keel kicked off the Town Hall meeting. He said, “We’re all going to tend to be over prepared, so that none of us has to over react.”

Preparation, prevention and a little extra knowledge seemed to be the stance Augusta University leaders took when breaking down the coronavirus and its impact.

“About 80 percent of patients have minimal symptoms,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “They essentially have a cold. Maybe a little bit of a low grade fever and that’s it. And that’s in 80 percent of cases. About 15 percent of cases develop severe illness and may require hospitalization. About five percent of patients may become critically ill with about two percent mortality.”

Dr. Coule discussed how what was once a large number of cases reported in mainland China have now leveled off. And out of more than 750 cases across the U.S., less than 30 have resulted in death. Dr. Coule described coronavirus as a really bad flu season. He added, people need to fight it off just like they do the common cold or flu.

“You’re within three to six feet of someone, they cough or sneeze and they spew it out, and then the other person inhales that,” he said.

And it’s important to keep hands clean with soap and water and hand sanitizer because Dr. Coule explained the virus can live on the common things we touch.

“We do know that if I cough or sneeze and it ends up on a surface, under some conditions it can stay there for an extended period of time, being several days,” he told us.

AU’s Chief of Infectious Diseases traced the outbreak back to China’s respiratory infection season last November. It traveled to the U.S, but Dr. Jose Vazquez said coronavirus is not as contagious as measles, HIV and AIDS or influenza. Age plays a factor too.

“If you look at down to the right hand or the bottom [of the screen], those are individuals that are 80 years or above where the mortality rate is about 15 or above. Those are the hardest hit,” Dr. Jose Vazquez, Chief, Division of Infectious Diseases told the group.

If the coronavirus hits AU, leaders have a plan. They are already telling professors to make classes available online.

There was also a question about sick leave. There are options that can be addressed for people without a lot of sick time.

