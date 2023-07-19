AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Vikash Ayyapan is a cell and molecular biology major at Augusta University, and during his time in school, he picked an interesting hobby.

“I wrote three children’s books. It all started as a joke between me and my friends. When I came down here one of my friends said ‘You should read a book this semester,’ and I said ‘I’ll do you one better and write a book,'” said Ayyapan.

Vikash followed through and wrote his first book “Dr. Doodle’s Big Health Quest.”

“This talks about how to stay safe, disease prevention, proper techniques of hygiene, wearing masks, coughing with your arm, topics that kids will like to learn about in their future.”

His other two books cover topics that are relevant in today’s world, including mental health and nutrition.

When he started showing the books to friends and family, Vikash got some positive feedback.

“I sent it out to them. I told them to read it, let me know their thoughts and they absolutely loved it, and after doing an article with the Jagwire, I got lots of great promotion. People across the AU campus, Augusta, even my friends from outside the area, were commenting on such a great initiative that I’ve taken. So lots of positivity and I’m really happy about it.”

Vikash would love to write more books but right now he plans to focus on school.

He hopes that his books not only help kids but adults as well.

The profits from the books will also be going to a good cause.

“The profits from the books are going towards the Children’s Hospital of Georgia as well, I’ve done research with them, I’ve volunteered with them, I’ve shadowed doctors there.”

The Dr. Doodle Books are available now, so if you’re looking for an educational read for your child and want to help a good cause, these books may be right up your alley.

“They’re available on Amazon and Kindle. You can search Dr. Doodles Big Health Quest, all three of them will pop up, you can also search my name and they pop up there as well.”