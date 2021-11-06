AU President Brooks Keel explains employee vaccination requirements during town hall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In a town hall Friday, Augusta University president Dr. Brooks Keel said it will take a team effort to get about meet the vaccine requirements under President Biden’s executive order.

Keel said under Biden’s executive order five thousand employees will now need to provide documentation of getting vaccinated by January 4, 2022.

Keel said that’s about 84 percent of AU’s workforce.

“We are working just as quick as we possibly can to identify those individuals that do fall into the category of requiring vaccination,” Keel said.

Keel said the executive order will apply to full time and part time employees as well as student workers.

“Which could be human resources, the legal office, the president’s office. It could be a variety of things.”

The university will not be requiring vaccine passports — employees will upload their vaccine cards into a software to provide documentation.

“We’re sending emails to those individuals asking them to prepare to be vaccinated. As people are vaccinated and they get their vaccination card they can upload that directly into this software package and that is the documentation that we’re requiring.”

Medical and religious exemptions will be reviewed and considered in this process.

President Keel will host another covid town hall on Friday November 12.