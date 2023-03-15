AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University will be hosting a writers weekend.

The weekend event will begin on Thursday, March 16th starting at 7 P.M. with Reading, Conversation, and Book Singing with Elissa Bassist and Chris Beiden at the Columbia County Library on Evans Town Center Blvd.

On Friday, March 17th, the Humor Writing with Elissa Bassist Workshop will take place at 10 A.M. at University Hall 170 on the AU Summerville Campus, and the Writers in the Ring: A Competitive Reading will take place at the Doris Building n Broad Street at 7 P.M.

On Saturday, March 18th, the Fiction Writing with Chris Beiden Workshop will happen at 10 A.M. at The Book Tavern on Broad Street, followed by the film screening of A Little White Lie at University Hall 170 on the AU Summerville Campus, and the night will end with a performance of Charlotte’s Web at the Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre.

For more information, you can go to the Writers Weekend Eventbrite page.