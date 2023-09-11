AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta University is hosting two job fairs for the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Students, faculty, staff and alumni can learn about opportunities to work during the tournament in the first full week in April.

According to the school’s online newspaper, JAGWire, the first job expo will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Jaguar Student Activities Center breezeway.

The second job expo will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the J. Harold Harrison, MD Education Commons lobby.

Representatives will be available to discuss job opportunities that include hospitality, merchandise, concession and more.

Those unable to attend the job expos can click here for more information. The link will be active Sept. 12-26.