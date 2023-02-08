AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University will be hosting a job fair on Friday, February 10th.

The event will take place at the Christenberry Fieldhouse on Wrightsboro Road from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Organizers say there will be over 90 organizations and businesses on site as they are looking to hire full-time and part-time employees, interns, and other positions.

According to organizers, some of the businesses that will be in attendance are ADP, Augusta National Golf Club, Piedmont Augusta, and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

This event is open to anyone seeking employment, and attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring their resumes.