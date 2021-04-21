AU holds second annual Augusta Gives Fundraiser

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- It’s the second annual Augusta Gives fundraiser for Augusta University. The first was supposed to be a large in person event, but the pandemic forced it online.

“We were so fortunate that our first giving day was such a success, raising a little over $1 million. There were a lot of people that chose to give to AU Health last year. And we commend all of those people,” said Jess Lassetter, the Assistant Director of Annual Giving at AU.

He said he fundraiser allows AU alumni and the community to give back to students, departments and to the medical center. Donors are given a large choice of where they would like their donation utilized.

He encouraged people to make a donation and to think about AU’s role in the community.

“Think about how AU impacts… impacts you. How it impacts all of the CSRA. From all of our colleges and schools from education to jobs in the area. All of those things. Think about all of that.”