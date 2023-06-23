AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that Augusta University Emeritus Faculty member Michael Searles has passed away.

According to Burke County Coroner’s Office, Searles died at home in Burke County Friday morning due to natural causes. He was 80-years-old.

Searles was a professor emeritus of History at Augusta University.

Searles was known as “Cowboy Mike” due to his continued efforts to educate students and the public alike about the contributions of African-Americans to the growth of the West and the very real existence and importance of Black cowboys in that endeavor.

Though he retired in 2012, “Cowboy Mike” was a steady visitor to the library where he worked in the genealogy office and was steadily researching for the books he wrote and contributed to.

Searles was a regular columnist for Burke County’s newspaper of record, “The True Citizen.”

Recently, he was one of the featured panel members as part of the Augusta VA’s Juneteenth Community Panel Discussion, joining veteran and activist Don “DC” Clark, Medical Center Director of the VA Augusta Health Care System Dr. Robin Jackson, Augusta Commissioner for District 4 Alvin Mason, and Grovetown City Councilmember Ceretta Smith.

NewsChannel 6 offers our condolences to his family.