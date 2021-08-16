AU Health’s Clothes Closet assists patients in need

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – When discharging patients from Augusta University Medical Center, doctors and nurses noticed some had to leave in paper scrubs. Their clothing was ruined either before or when they were admitted to the hospital. Dr. Vanessa Spearman-McCarthy often bought clothes for patients so they could “leave in dignity.”

In 2020, she and former nurse manager, Lisa Wilson, came up with the idea for the Clothes Closet.

“If anyone needs clothing, they’re able to get it free of charge,” Dr. Vanessa Spearman-McCarthy, an internal medicine and psychiatry physician at AU Health, says.

The Clothes Closet is stocked with new clothing for patients of all sizes. All patients can access it if they need clothes when they are discharged. Nurses are on-call each day ready to assist them.

“Just to leave the hospital in dignity without paper scrubs has been something they’ve been grateful for. For people who are between homes and may not have much, it means the world to them.”

Hundreds of patients have received clothing since the Clothes Closet was launched. AU Health accepts donations so it can continue supporting its patients.

“We won’t turn down any opportunity to bless another person in their time of need.”

How to donate

AU Health asks that all donated clothing be new and never worn. All adult sizes are needed.