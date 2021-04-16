AU Health, University Hospital hosting additional vaccine clinics this week

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CSRA (WJBF) – Both Augusta University and University Hospital are holding vaccine clinics over the next two weeks.

Augusta University will hold first-dose vaccine clinics on Tuesday April 20th and Thursday April 22nd at the old Steinmart building at the Washington Square shopping center. Those will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.

A third clinic will be Friday April 23rd at Aiken Technical College from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Individuals can check state eligibility requirements at augustahealth.org/vaccine prior to registration and all registrations must be completed in advance on the AU Health website. Walk-up and phone appointments are not available.