AU Health, University Hospital hosting additional vaccine clinics this week

CSRA (WJBF) – Both Augusta University and University Hospital are holding vaccine clinics over the next two weeks.
Augusta University will hold first-dose vaccine clinics on Tuesday April 20th and Thursday April 22nd at the old Steinmart building at the Washington Square shopping center. Those will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.
A third clinic will be Friday April 23rd at Aiken Technical College from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Individuals can check state eligibility requirements at augustahealth.org/vaccine prior to registration and all registrations must be completed in advance on the AU Health website. Walk-up and phone appointments are not available.