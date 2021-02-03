AU Health to administer vaccines at Aiken Technical College

Tami Jeffries, R.N., prepares the first locally-available dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Mike Morones/The Free Lance-Star via AP)

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Augusta University Health is teaming up with South Carolina DHEC to get people in the Aiken area vaccinated against COVID-19. The first clinic will be held today at Aiken Technical College.

The site is located at the Gregg-Graniteville Student Activities Center.

They have South Carolina State Senator Tom Young to thank. He’s been an important piece of the puzzle in getting vaccines west of Columbia.

To be eligible, you have to be part of South Carolina’s Phase 1A. You have to be age 70 or older or be a healthcare worker with a badge or letter from your employer. You also have to have registered for the clinic and bring your card.



This registration automatically signs you up for the second vaccine 21 days later, and hopefully at the same location.

Director of Pharmacy, AU, Joshua Wyche, says, “the time you register for your first vaccine, you’re also registering for your second vaccine at a time. So, we’re committed to where we host the first clinic, the second clinic will be hosted as well.”

More appointments will become available as they get their hands on more vaccines.