AU Health still waiting for decision on Columbia County Hospital future

Augusta University Health in the middle of a waiting game as Exit 190 grows around a proposed hospital site.

The future of the site in the hands of justices with the Georgia Supreme Court as it determines whether it will hear the appeal for the Certificate of Need as filed by Doctor’s Hospital or close the case as requested by notice filed by Augusta University of Health.

According to an AU Health spokesperson, it could take 4 to 5 months before the court decides which way it will go. If the court declines to hear the appeal filed by Doctor’s Hospital, the Certificate of Need would immediately be awarded to AU Health and construction on the new facility can begin.

The is the last step needed to build Columbia County’s first hospital and Denise Parrish with the Division of Communications and Marketing of AU tells NewsChannel 6, “This has been a long and arduous process that has stretched nearly five years. AU Health officials are ready and excited to move forward with bringing this much needed hospital to Columbia County.”

If built, the hospital would be an almost $150 million dollar project that would have 100 hospital beds and an Emergency Department with 18 beds. You can learn more about the plans and see the renderings by visiting this link HERE.