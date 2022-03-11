AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — A new preventative COVID treatment is aimed at protecting those who need it most.

“This is another tool that helps us to protect the very vulnerable patients that may not mount that immune response to Covid -19,” AU Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phillip Coule said.

Evushield, is a new prevention therapy for patients with weak immune systems.

The one dose treatment is an injection that’s designed to help protect immunocompromised patients.

“This is an augmentation to vaccination for patients that we know will not develop an adequate immune response to even a booster shot or a third dose,” Coule said.

Unlike the vaccine this treatment uses monoclonal antibodies to provide protection from the virus for cancer, transplant other patients with weakened immune systems.

“This will allow them a period of several months of protection perhaps at critical points in their treatment to prevent them from getting covid-19 or lessening the impact of covid-19,” Coule said.

AU Health is the only medical facility in the region to offer the treatment.

Dr. Coule said they’ve already gotten referrals from people in other areas wanting to come to Augusta to get the treatment.

“In fact, we have gotten referrals for patients that live quite a distance away from us because they heard that we were offering this therapy and that they needed that protection afforded by this medication,” Coule said.

The treatment should provide three to six months of protection.