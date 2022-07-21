Augusta, GA (WJBF) – If you visit Augusta University Health, you may run in to Elizabeth Curry.

“We help out with any sick babies in the unit. We go to L and D for any high-risk deliveries,” said Elizabeth Curry, a nurse at AU Health.

For more than 30 years Curry’s been a nurse helping the sick and injured. When she saw the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine after the Russians invaded, she knew she wanted to help.

“I had gone in 2004 with a friend of mine and just loved the people there. So, when the war started, I started looking into ways to go over there,” said Curry.

In June, Curry was selected to go with a group. She joined 15 others as they made their way to Poland and then drove to the Ukrainian border.

“We saw a lot of soldiers in town, some with guns, some without. A lot of the territorial defense was there. They had the curfew every night from 11pm – 5am,” said Curry.

Her main focus while there was helping with pediatric patients at a hospital in Lviv.

“They were doing surgeries every day and so we would get those patients back and get them stabilized. And then the night shift took over, and then later in the week, we switched up,” said Curry.

She says the group ran in to several roadblocks along the way.

“We wanted to do dialysis on a couple of the babies, and we didn’t have the equipment and the supplies to do it. Ultimately, I was able to put something together that was able to work,” said Curry.

For Curry, those 10 days in Ukraine will be ones she’ll always remember, and ones the families she helped will remember too.

“It made me feel really good. But you know, at the end of the day it doesn’t do much for Ukraine but for these kids we were able to help, it really helped them and their families. it meant a lot to them,” said Curry.

Curry said there’s a chance some in her group will return in September. If asked to go, she said she will definitely accept the invitation.

The learn more about Novick Cardiac Alliance, the group Curry traveled with, click here