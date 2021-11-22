AU Health leaders hope to break ground for new Columbia County hospital in 2022

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Hopes are high to break ground for a new hospital in Columbia County next year. It will be a multi-million dollar facility and it comes after years of legal battles.

Currently, Gateway Boulevard stays pretty busy. Soon things are about to pick up.

“Resort might be a feat however I think that our hospital is going to look like a resort compared to any other hospital in the surrounding area,” Augusta University Health CEO Katrina Keefer.

Keefer reports architects were recently hired to build the new hospital. She explained, “Working with the SmithGroup, architecture, design, out of Washington DC. They bring national expertise and they’re partnered with TVS group out of Atlanta.”

Doctors Hospital’s fight for Columbia County hospital is over

Right now, she and her team are working on selecting a construction manager to build the 260,000 square foot facility. They hope to find one before the end of the year.

Keefer said, “We’ll have a lot of designing for flexibility so that we can convert from general medical surgery to ICU as volume or an international pandemic might dictate.”

The hospital will have 100 beds, a level two trauma center, and an emergency department. It will also serve as a teaching hospital.

According to Keefer, the project is more than just a hospital, they hope to build a healing space. There’s plenty of foliage on their property to work with.

“Got some feedback and food trucks from local businesses was definitely one of those among them but we’ll be looking for creative ways to utilize the space and to be a resource for all of Columbia County,” said Keefer.

She added, “We’ll likely do a bond issue once it’s determined what the price will be. The construction manager will need to be hired and work with the architects and then we’ll have a better idea for firm pricing.”

Officials plan to open the new hospital in 2025.