AU Health gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As another vaccine nears approval, Augusta University Health administered its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday.

“This is an extraordinary moment. An extraordinary moment in history is one that I am privileged to witness,” said Dr. Brooks Keel, Augusta University President.

Chief of Infectious Disease, Dr. Jose Vazquez said, “I’ve been nervous and excited over the past 48 hours because it feels like we’re finally heading into an area where we can start to relax a little bit in a couple of months.”

A lot of cheers and claps as the vaccine was rolled out. AU Health received 975 doses.

“When they initially said we’re going to have the vaccine by the end of the year, I said there’s no way they’re going to enroll 70,000 people in a study. Finish the study, look at the data, and get it approved by the FDA. It is amazing. It is amazing what has happened,” said Dr. Vazquez.

Ten people from a variety of AU departments were selected to be given the vaccine. Including medical ICU pharmacist Chirsty Forehand.

She said, “I work in the COVID unit and I’ve been involved with Dr. Vazquez a lot. Working on different protocols and treatment algorithms at the hospital. My department director chose me, asked me if I wanted to be involved.”

The crowd exclaimed, “Three, two, one, vaccinated!” And with a little pinch, the vaccine made its way through the bloodstream.

“Sure the vaccine may have some minor side effects. Like pain in the arm may be some a flu type syndrome for a day or two but the benefits for yourself, for your family, for society, far outweigh the risk, the minimal risk of a vaccine,” explained Dr. Vazquez.

“I didn’t have any hesitation with getting the vaccine. I think the science is good if you look at the studies. It’s convincing and I think it’s my part as a health care provider to demonstrate I believe in the vaccine,” said Forehand.

Dr. Vazquez added, “Everybody has had at least a couple of friends that have had COVID right? And many have had family members that died and many of these have died by themselves. At home, in a nursing home, in a hospital, without any family, without any friends, and it’s very depressing. So what keeps you going is recognizing we’re trying to do something to get through this. To get over this.”

AU Health is not rolling out the vaccine to the general public yet. Emergency room patients and staff as well as everyone in COVID units will get treated first.

