AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The pandemic has seen many places implement different COVID-19 protocols for people entering their establishment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated their criteria and the COVID-19 community level is now low.

In light of this, AU Health, Children’s Hospital of Georgia and the Georgia Cancer Center welcome visitors under an updated visitation policy, effective immediately.

Masks are no longer required for visitors, except in areas with high concentrations of immunocompromised patients such as cancer treatment areas.

Families, partners in care and guests are welcomed 24 hours a day, according to patient preference.

Waiting rooms are now open.

No limitations are placed on in-person gatherings or meetings.

One thing that will continue to be important is hand hygiene upon entering the facility and all patient care areas.

No support persons will be allowed to visit with COVID-19 patients who are on active precautions.

We reached out to AU about the new protocols.

“Although masks are an important infection control measure, masks do have their downside including difficulty hearing and reading lips for the hearing impaired patients and the loss of facial expressions for interactions. Families and loved ones are an important part of the healing process, we are excited to lessen those restrictions to allow them to more fully participate in their loved one’s care. We will closely monitor the community transmission level and change restrictions if an increase community transmission occurs,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer and VP of AU Health System.