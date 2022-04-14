AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta University Health CEO Katrina Keefer announces to her staff that she will be leaving the top post.

She will leave the post in July and Augusta University President, Dr. Brooks Keel will serve as Acting CEO of AU Health.

Keefer, who has been with AU Health for 3 years, will be headed to Alabama to serve in a similar role within a hospital system there.

The Board of Directors and President have not announced when the search for a permanent CEO will begin.

