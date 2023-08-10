AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta University’s Oak Hall was under construction over the summer after some flood damage.

University officials expected construction to be complete by now- but the dorm remains closed due to unforeseen delays.

The university is relocating around 400 students to various apartment complexes in Augusta for the Fall semester.

Augusta University released the following statement:

Augusta University is providing off-campus housing for approximately 400 students for the fall semester after its housing management partner, Corvias Property Management, learned that renovation work to repair flood damage at its Oak Hall campus residence will take longer than originally anticipated. Last week during the renovation process, additional areas of water damage were identified. The delay in occupancy will ensure the residence hall meets the university’s expectations for the health, safety and campus life experience of its student residents. Alternate housing and move-in assistance are being secured for the affected students, and the university also will be providing campus shuttle routes, resident assistants and on-site security for the alternate housing locations. Following completion of the renovations and occupancy certification from building inspectors later this fall, the residence hall is expected to be ready for move-in during the winter break prior to the beginning of the spring semester. Augusta University

“Our students are our top priority, and we recognize they have chosen to attend Augusta University because of our inclusive and personalized environment for learning, discovery and community engagement,” said Susan Davies, PhD, vice president for enrollment and student affairs. “As we work diligently to secure alternate housing arrangements for our incoming students who have been affected by this delay, our goal is to ensure that they will be able to enjoy a first-semester experience that will be as similar as possible to living on campus in accommodations that are healthy, safe and designed for creating community.”