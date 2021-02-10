AU administers vaccines at Stein Mart in Washington Square

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Today, another pop up vaccination site will open in Augusta. Augusta University Health is administering the shots at the old Stein Mart in Washington Square on Washington Road.

They are starting here at 8:30 in the morning for those who signed up online in Phase 1A and a Georgia resident.

They are taking appointments 15 minutes a part so they can control the flow and the amount of people inside.

This site was made possible with the help of the Augusta National Golf Club.

It is not a drive thru, but the site is large enough to fit 15 vaccination stations.

Director of Pharmacy at AU Health, Joshua Wyche, says, “we built permanent vaccination stations in the site, as well as an observation area and some things that could create for a very hopefully distracting 15 minutes and I mean that in a positive way.”

Dr. Wyche means they have some music and fish tanks for patient entertainment while they are waiting to be cleared from observation.

With 15 stations inside, the goal is to vaccinate about 200 people each hour. They could do about 300 but they want to make it safe with social distancing.

Make sure you bring your ID and registration card. Healthcare workers must also bring their work employee badge.

As for the location for today’s event – A-U workers say it’s an ideal spot.

“The location is incredibly convenient because we are right off of I-20 and Washington Road, so whether it’s people in the local Augusta area or if they are coming for more rural Georgia, whether that’s headed up towards Athens Clark County, or over towards Macon or the south side that there’s easy access to this site,” says Dr. Wyche.

Check AU’s website around 4 this afternoon to see if they have additional openings on Saturday for the Stein Mart location.