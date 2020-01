HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) ---- Some say books will take you places you've never gone before. A local family wants to share the possibility of endless journeys, that reading can bring by giving books to underprivileged kids.

"It's just a tool that they always need," said Shaylin's mother, Chasity Foster. "It was something Shaylin was very passionate about. She loved reading, and she loved reading with her little brothers, so we knew this was something Shaylin would love to do."