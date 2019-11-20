AT&T residential landline services to continue in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – AT&T will continue residential landline services well beyond 2020 in the Aiken County, South Carolina area, officials say.

Several viewers send emails and social messages to NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk following several posts involving the provider disconnecting services in the area starting in 2020, attributing employees of the company.

“This is inaccurate information, and we will correct this with our teams in the area,” AT&T Southeast Lead Public Relations Manager Ann Elsas, told Shawn in an e-mail response.

In 2017, state legislatures in 20 states gave AT&T the OK to end landline service in their states so the telecommunications company can focus and invest more in wireless or internet-based phone networks, according to the Chicago Tribune.

As far as the Augusta-area, “We have no plans to discontinue landline services in the Augusta area,” Elsas added.