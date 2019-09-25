Atlanta-to-Augusta drug pipeline interrupted

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A drug distribution network was the target of a two-year joint investigation by the DEA and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation uncovered a cocaine delivery chain crisscrossing Atlanta and Augusta.

Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine, representing the Southern District of Georgia, delivered a slew of indictments alongside Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

Eight people, including a father and two of his sons, are facing federal charges for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

The United States Department of Justice stressed that these indictments contain only charges and that the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Terrance Quain Freeman , 48, of Augusta, faces multiple charges. If convicted of the conspiracy and additional charges, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison. His two sons follow.

, 48, of Augusta, faces multiple charges. If convicted of the conspiracy and additional charges, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison. His two sons follow. Tyquain Freeman , 27, of Augusta, faces multiple charges. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

, 27, of Augusta, faces multiple charges. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison. Quieton Freeman , 20, of Augusta, faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This is in addition to the conspiracy charge. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

, 20, of Augusta, faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This is in addition to the conspiracy charge. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. Mario Hubbard , 43, of Atlanta, faces multiple charges. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

, 43, of Atlanta, faces multiple charges. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison. Timothy Jeremy Myers , 31, of Augusta, faces multiple charges. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

, 31, of Augusta, faces multiple charges. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison. Timothy Dale Reid , 51, of Augusta, faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This is in addition to the criminal conspiracy charge. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison.

, 51, of Augusta, faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This is in addition to the criminal conspiracy charge. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to life in prison. Willie Antonio Bass , 35, of Augusta, faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Again, this is in addition to the conspiracy charge. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison.

, 35, of Augusta, faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Again, this is in addition to the conspiracy charge. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 40 years in prison. Christopher Chin, 34, of Augusta, faces multiple charges, including possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

If convicted, the suspects that face charges from separate state indictments will be subject to fines and serve supervised release after completion of prison sentences. The following suspects are listed below along with their mugshots.

Marvin Hikeem Griffin , 30, of Augusta, faces charges on two counts of Illegal Use of Communications Facility.

, 30, of Augusta, faces charges on two counts of Illegal Use of Communications Facility. Willie Lawrence Wimbley , 42, of Augusta, faces charges of trafficking Heroine and Cocaine. He also faces charges of marijuana possession and intent to distribute, and one count of illegal use of communications facility.

, 42, of Augusta, faces charges of trafficking Heroine and Cocaine. He also faces charges of marijuana possession and intent to distribute, and one count of illegal use of communications facility. Terrell Maurice Myers ,31, of Augusta, faces charges on Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm during a Crime. He is also charged with the use of an article with an altered identification mark, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of illegal use of communications facility.

,31, of Augusta, faces charges on Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm during a Crime. He is also charged with the use of an article with an altered identification mark, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of illegal use of communications facility. Dana Dione Myers, 49,of Augusta, is charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm during a Crime. Myers is also charged with the Use of an Article with an Altered Identification Mark, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

49,of Augusta, is charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm during a Crime. Myers is also charged with the Use of an Article with an Altered Identification Mark, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Alonzo Walters, 51, of Augusta, is charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during a Crime, and the Use of an Article with an Altered Identification Mark. Walters is also charged with the Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

51, of Augusta, is charged with Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm during a Crime, and the Use of an Article with an Altered Identification Mark. Walters is also charged with the Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Bobby Lewis Jenkins ,31, of Augusta, is charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility.

,31, of Augusta, is charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility. Jamie Anderson , 28, of Augusta, is charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility.

, 28, of Augusta, is charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility. Juan Holliman , 42, of Augusta, is charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility.

, 42, of Augusta, is charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility. Joshua McDaniel , 24, of Augusta, is charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility.

, 24, of Augusta, is charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility. Christian Walker ,50, of Augusta, is charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility

,50, of Augusta, is charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility Michael Daggett ,38, of Augusta, is charged with three counts of Illegal Use of Communications Facility.

,38, of Augusta, is charged with three counts of Illegal Use of Communications Facility. Joseph L. Turner ,32, of Augusta, is charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility.

,32, of Augusta, is charged with one count of Illegal Use of Communications Facility. Cornice Roberts Lee,53, of Augusta, is charged with six counts of Computer Invasion of Privacy.

“This investigation is a great example of inter-agency cooperation supported by the latest technology,” said U.S. Attorney Christine.

Thirteen other individuals revealed in the unsealing of indictments Tuesday face separate state charges.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 will release those names in a separate, more encompassing story.