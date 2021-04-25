Athletic Scholars Brand Showcase headed to the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Athletic Scholars Brand Showcase is headed to the CSRA.

The 7v7 Football Tournaments will be held on May 1 & 2 from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. at the EDS Field on 1337 Flowing Wells Road .

The winning team will be awarded $1,500 in scholarships.

Eighteen vendors will on hand as well as performances by Created2Play Organization, Royal Dynamic Marching Unit, and the Georgia Soul dancers. They will also have the Georgia Soul and GeorgiaLina Lions in attendance

Concessions will be available.

Tickets pricing:

Adults (11 and older) $10 for 1 day or $15 for both days

Children (7-10) $7 for 1 day or $10 for both days

Children (6 and under) FREE

CEO of Athletic Scholars Brand Perry Robinson joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the event.