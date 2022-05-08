AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two people were injured when a hang glider crashed in south Augusta Sunday evening, according to tweets from Augusta Fire and EMA.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Rollins Road, off of Mike Padgett Highway, in reference to a possible plane crash. Upon arrival, they learned that a small aircraft had crashed after the pilot had attempted to take off from a makeshift runway behind a residence.

The pilot of the craft was taken to Augusta University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The passenger is believed to be okay.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.