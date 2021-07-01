Assisted living home, deputies sell lemonade for Alzheimer’s research

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Marshall Pines Assisted Living & Memory Care and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office teamed up for a special fundraiser. Thursday, they sold lemonade and treats from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, and all proceeds benefit Alzheimer’s research.

“You know we thought what better time, it’s the Fourth of July weekend coming up, it is extremely hot outside,” Marshall Pines administrator, Kellie Pugh said. “We’re thinking back to the old days where we would get out in the front yard with our handmade lemonade stands, and we just thought it would be something different and unique.”

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Or in this case, when life gives you a lemonade stand… make money for a good cause.

“The fundraiser is for the Alzheimer’s Association, and at the sheriff’s office we have a program called ‘Project Lifesaver’ that ties into Alzheimer’s,” Sgt. Daniel Massry of Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office said.

Sgt. Massey says he’s happy to participate in the fundraiser, and he recommends the raspberry lemonade.

The staff at Marshall Pines say it’s a good opportunity to get their residents involved in some summer fun.

“We promote a Montessori approach and program with our residents here at Marshall Pines,” Pugh said. “And so we’ve actually got some that are coming out now to actually help with our fundraiser today.”

Anyone could grab lemonade, treats, goodies from the officers, or just stop in to visit.

“During these times, we want people to know that this is a positive influence on the community working with Marshall Pines for this great cause,” Sgt. Massey said.