Assisted living employees lift residents spirits and connect them with their loved ones

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Seniors are at high risk for the Coronavirus and assisted living care facilities are limiting visitation.

To comply with the CDC’s guidelines, medical personnel are the only outside individuals

It’s a hard time right now for loved ones. They have been connecting through FaceTime, and even sitting outside a window to talk to them through a phone.

The visitors that are allowed are asked a series of questions. They also have to get their temperature checked, wash their hands, and wear a mask.

Caretakers have even gotten crafty to make sure residents don’t feel isolated as one employee told NewsChannel 6 through Facetime.

President of Thrive Senior Living, Melita Winnick, says, “well, we have all become entertainers. Part of that. So, as we come in to check temperatures or deliver medication, we also might do a little dance or provide a little song.”

Thrive Senior Living even has an app that can connect the residents through virtual games and other cognitive activities to keep them busy.

They are allowed in the same room if they are six feet a part.