Assessment offers solutions to Fire Department problems

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) George Eskola/Reporter The needs assessments dose address one of the most burning issues for Augusta firefighters.

The departments insistence on mandatory overtime.

“You can’t just can’t have mandatory overtime from now on continuously they’re out to be certain times I disagreed with the Fire Department on that for a long time,” said Commissioner Marion Williams. The needs assessment ranks the issues facing the Fire Department

Priority one is something urgent requiring immediate action.

The assessment ranks addressing mandatory overtime as a priority one, the recommendations including tracking the overtime, developing a rotation list and finding out the causes staff shortages.

“The consultants addressed that and I think we need to look at it,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

The study reveals what is another major issue for firefighters, ambulances, telling consultants they joined to fight fires, not treat patients.

“I think if he got rid of the ambulances, I think a lot of his problems would go away I think moral at the stations would probably pick up,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

But the assessment doesn’t recommend that saying joining the department an expecting just to fight fires is outdated, and new firefighters need to be committed to both firefighting an emergency services. in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6