As it gets hotter, more of us are ready to get back to the pool: Some are open, and some are still closed due to the pandemic

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — During the summertime, neighborhood and community pools are usually packed with swimmers. However, this year, pool operators are making sure they can welcome them back safely before opening up.

“Because of when the shutdown occurred, none of them can be open without being inspected first,” said Jonathan Knight. “Some of them are still going through the process of that. It depends on where everything falls.”

Many of us are ready to splash into summer. However, the CDC is suggesting guidelines for public pools to take in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Pretty much across the board, they have put in some special stipulations,” explained Knight. “A lot of them have decided not to put out pool furniture, but patrons bring their own.”

The Association Link manages local community associations in the Augusta area. Knight says they are advising HOAs to force their guidelines to keep folks safe.

“The communities elect these board of directors, so they are representing a community as a whole,” said Knight. “They are doing the best job that they can with what they have.”

Pools like the Augusta Aquatics Center are being limited to 25 people at a time in the pool. Swim classes have also been altered.

“It’s recommended that the instructors are outside of the pool if they are normally in the pool to teach their class,” said Idral Bowen.

The Aquatics Manager for the City of Augusta says some members have complained because the facility is not open.

“For the city of Augusta, those who have any membership, we are prorating for the time lost,” said Bowen.

When coming to public pools, you’re advised to wear a face covering, wash your hands often, and practice social distancing. You shouldn’t go if you’re feeling sick.

