AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As eleven-year-old Justin Gilstrap continues to undergo surgeries after being attacked by three dogs, the community continues to rally in his support.

It is another Wear Green for Justin Day right here at Grovetown Elementary School, where supporters showed up and showed out.

“We are so pleased that even other schools in our community have reached out to see how they can support the family,” said Katy Yeargain, Principal at Euchee Creek Elementary.

Following Wear Green for Justin Day at his school, Euchee Creek Elementary, another local elementary school teamed up to do the same.

“When walking through some of the first grade classes this morning, it was great to hear our students encouraging one another, talking about wearing green and how they hope that Justin stays ‘Justin Tough’,” said Valerie Allen, Principal at Grovetown Elementary.

On Friday students, faculty and staff answered the call at Grovetown Elementary, donning green and bringing monetary donations for Justin and his family.

“Whenever there’s a need in our community, it’s important that we support the need and to teach our students to do the same,” said Principal Allen. “We’re one community and it’s great to unite and come behind a great cause.”

When we spoke to Justin’s principal last week, she told us the hashtag “JustinTough” happened because everyone, including his doctors, kept saying how tough Justin is.

“The green came because Justin has bandages on him…and they’re green,” said Principal Yeargain. “So, when mom and I were talking about a good color, she said, ‘well, why don’t we use green?’ So, we went with green.”

Now out of his sixth surgery, Justin’s mother tells us that the support keeps him lifted.

“Right now, all of the support is really good for him because these waves of emotion that he’s getting, he’s still- and this is what I was hoping for- he’s still seeing the positive in it,” said Ericka Stevens, Justin’s mother. “He’s still…he’s looking at the support versus what had happened to him.”

Justin’s mother tells us he will go into his seventh surgery on Monday. We will continue to update you with his story.