As Augusta re-opens government masks will be recommended

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Plans to reopen Augusta’s government are starting to unfold.

Commissioners approving a phased in program starting May 11th.

On may 18th government offices including the Municipal Building will re-open.

City officials say as the public is allowed to come back, masks will be encouraged but not required.

For our citizens and visitors we are strongly recommending them to wear masks within six feet interaction with staff sanitizing hands on entry and employees we’re asking if they are sick stay home,” said Interim City Administrator Jarvis Sims.

Recreation centers and libraries will remained closed until June First.