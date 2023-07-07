AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- It’s hard to beat the Augusta summer heat, and it’s making it a little more difficult to get out and mow your grass.

But now the question is what this means for the yard.

Experts say that there are important things to know to give your lawn the help it needs.

“Water it deep and less often,” said University of Georgia and Richmond County Ag and Natural Resources Agent Campbell Vaughn.

“Keep the height of your grass at the correct height, and soil test it. If you haven’t soil tested in a long time, you can google UGA soil test, take a YouTube video or something like that and it’ll show you how to do it,” said Vaughn.

He has close to 20 years of experience in the landscaping field, and he says you need to tend to it at least once a week this time of year, depending on the kind of sod.

This way, no matter what type of grass you have, it will be at the proper height.

“So, St. Augustine, if you can keep it at three inches, that’s what you normally want to cut it at. Centipede’s about two inches, and Zoysias can go from an inch and a half to half an inch, depending on how low you wanna cut them,” said Vaughn.

But Vaughn has Bermuda grass in his backyard, which like the Zoysia grass is best to keep at an inch and a half.

To take care of it, he’s hired landscaper Michael Morris, owner and operator of Morris Lawn and Landscape. He stresses the importance of being careful with watering cycles.

“It’s just as bad to over water as it is to under water,” said Morris. “The time of day you water, if you’re watering at 2 in the afternoon, you’re just putting the root system of your lawn in a steam bath: it’s gonna be very bad. So if you’re gonna water it, water early in the morning, but don’t over water.”

Morris says in terms of how often you need to water, it needs to be done 1 to 2 times per week, making sure that your yard gets at least the inch to inch and a half of water it needs every week.

This way, you can prevent a shallow root system, while also not over hydrating the grass–which would kill the roots of plants, and make the grass very muddy and wet.

However, he says once again it depends on the type of grass, how much rain has come, and how much sunshine and warm temperatures have played a part.

And after doing landscaping for 24 years, he says taking pride in your lawn will reap great benefits down the road.

“We live in an area of course with Augusta National, so yard appeal is first and foremost in the Aiken and Augusta area. And it improves the value of your home by 15 percent if you have a good landscape,” said Morris.

Vaughn says as long as you stay consistent with watering and regular maintenance, you can have a beautiful and healthy yard to be proud of.