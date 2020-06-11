As America reopens, future brides and grooms can start planning their weddings again

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) — A lot of couples were forced to move back their weddings due to coronavirus pandemic. With restrictions lifting, wedding planners say they are ready to ring in the celebration.

“Most of our weddings just changed the date,” said the president of Summerville Foundation Patty Blanton. “What that did, just took out a bunch of other dates that a new person could use.”

With spring weddings rescheduled in 2020 and the forecast is clearing for public gatherings, couples are beginning to reserve that special date again. Operators of local venues say dates in the fall, and into 2021 are starting to fill up.

“We already probably 35 to 45 percent in 2021 now,” said Shaw Bradford. “We have some 2022 dates booked up.”

Pine Knoll Farms will hold its first wedding this Sunday since the pandemic. The property manager says he has used the time off to renovate.

“When you have events booked up every weekend, you have just a few days to get everything done,” explained Bradford. “We don’t have anything to interfere on Saturday and Sunday during those weddings.”

Most venues are limiting the number of guests that can attend before a couple books. Blanton says Pine Knoll has enough space to keep people safe and happy during their special day.

“All of the decisions made, we are allowing people to make whatever they think is decisions for them with their wedding,” said Blanton. “I’m not going to tell a bride she can’t have her wedding here.”

“We are not discouraging them from having big weddings,” said Blanton. “Most people are taking the common sense approach by scaling back their weddings.”

Pine Knoll Farms have a few dates left to schedule through the end of this year.

