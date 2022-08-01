AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival is returning for its 40th year, and it’s planning to be bigger and better than ever.

At Arts in the Heart the Augusta Commons is transformed in to festival for everyone to enjoy.

This years event will happen on September 16, 17, and 18th and you can buy your tickets early.

There will be plenty to do this year with over 100 juried Arts in the Heart Artists, 5 stages with different types of entertainment, and of course plenty of international food.

If you’re a music fan, you’ll have plenty to choose from including a jazz stage, for jazz, blues, and roots performance. There will also be a family stage with performances appealing to children and families. The Community stage will of course feature local performers as well.

New this year is the addition of Soul stage where there will be poetry, improv, storytelling, acoustic music and more.

Arts in the Heart has always been a fun event for the whole family to enjoy, and so if you’re looking for a fun weekend of art, food, and music, then you may want to mark this one on your calendar.