Artist off James Brown mural, previous child molestation charges discovered

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The man chosen to paint a mural celebrating the life of James Brown is off the project.

NewsChannel 6 has learned that Brian Stewart was convicted of Child Molestation in 2001 in Richmond County.

Stewart is currently on probation and registered as a sex offender in Columbia County.

Last week, Augusta commissioners approved asking the City Administrator to match the $20-thousand dollar grant the arts council had applied for to create the mural.

One commissioner tells NewsChannel 6 Stewart has withdrawn from the project.