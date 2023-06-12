JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Since Jefferson County High School was founded in 1995, Warrior Field has only had a grass surface.

But for the first time in the school’s history, its football team will have a turf field to play on this coming season.

“I feel like it’s a great opportunity for the community of Jefferson County. I feel like there’s a lot of hidden gems, but this is one you can actually see,” said Head Football Coach Marlo East.

He is about to enter his first season in charge of the Warriors.

After a tough season last fall, he says the team is looking forward to new challenges for this season.

“I don’t like to make predictions about where you’re going to finish because you never know what happens. But the kids are working hard, they want to improve and that’s the most important part to me,” said East.

But now that his team has a high quality surface to play on, it’s providing his players with extra motivation.

“They’re putting in the time in the weight room, they’re running hills, they’re doing all the things necessary to make a great product on the field. We’ll have to wait and see,” said East.

According to Jefferson County Superintendent Sam Dasher, this project has been in the works for the last four months. Now that the field is complete, the goal is to have the surrounding track finished by August 1st.

Dasher also says that Jefferson County is among several schools in the area that are switching to artificial turf.

Some of these include Cross Creek, Butler, Warren County, and potentially Westside and Laney as well.

In addition to the new track, East also anticipates a new field house to be constructed for his team within the next year.

They haven’t gotten the all clear from the school board to practice on the new turf just yet, but things look to be right on schedule for the kickoff of the 2023 season.

The Warrior’s home opener is on Friday, August 25th at 7:30 P.M. against the Thomson Bulldogs.