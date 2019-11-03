COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Art After Dark Exhibition is coming to Columbia County.

The Art Guild’s signature event, will be held November 9 from 7-10 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at the Columbia County Library. 7022 Evans Town Center Blvd. Evans, GA.

A night full of fun with live jazz music by Fred Williams, catering by Go West, a cash bar are some of what you’ll find.

Attendance is free this year.

Angelika Bondar stopped by Good Morning Augusta Weekends to share more about the event with anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk.